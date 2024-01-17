trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710687
What can Pakistan do after Iran's Missile Attack?

Jan 17, 2024
Iran Missile Attack In Pakistan: Iran has launched a strong attack on Pakistan. Pakistan has become a country which has been facing the punishment of its deeds. The terrorism which he has been nurturing...now the same terrorism is becoming the biggest cause of shame for him. Now Iran has also proved by air strike that Pakistan is the biggest base of terrorism. Iran has given it a severe slap by air strike, because at the time when the acting PM of Pakistan was shaking hands with the Foreign Minister of Iran and was laughing, at the same time Iran attacked Pakistan.

