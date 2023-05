videoDetails

What did Imran Khan say after getting bail?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

Imran Khan has got a big relief from the Islamabad High Court. Imran has been granted bail in the rest of the cases as well. Now Imran will not be arrested in any case. Imran Khan's first reaction after getting bail has come to the fore.