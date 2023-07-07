trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632080
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Will leave no stone unturned to prevent violation, says US Envoy on attacks on Indian Consulate

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on July 6, talked about the recent attack on the US Ambassador to Indian Consulate and how the US administration prepares to handle it. He said that every possible action under the Law will be taken. He added that International agencies are looking into it seriously and working with the Indian government as well. He claimed, no stone would be left unturned to prevent the violation.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Uttarakhand: Tomatoes prices reach Rs 250 per kg in Uttarkashi
play icon1:17
Uttarakhand: Tomatoes prices reach Rs 250 per kg in Uttarkashi
play icon5:6
"US ready to assist if asked..." US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Manipur Violence
PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat in Gorakhpur
play icon6:5
PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat in Gorakhpur
PM Modi attacks Congress in Chhattisgarh
play icon22:30
PM Modi attacks Congress in Chhattisgarh
Rahul Gandhi's petition in Modi surname defamation case dismissed
play icon14:9
Rahul Gandhi's petition in Modi surname defamation case dismissed
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Uttarakhand: Tomatoes prices reach Rs 250 per kg in Uttarkashi
play icon1:17
Uttarakhand: Tomatoes prices reach Rs 250 per kg in Uttarkashi
play icon5:6
"US ready to assist if asked..." US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Manipur Violence
PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat in Gorakhpur
play icon6:5
PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat in Gorakhpur
PM Modi attacks Congress in Chhattisgarh
play icon22:30
PM Modi attacks Congress in Chhattisgarh
Rahul Gandhi's petition in Modi surname defamation case dismissed
play icon14:9
Rahul Gandhi's petition in Modi surname defamation case dismissed