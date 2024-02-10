trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719982
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Will Nawaz Sharif return in Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Follow Us
Counting of votes is almost complete in Pakistan. Latest information is being received that results for 244 seats are almost out. At present PTI is first, whose 99 candidates have won. Although this time PTI was not directly in the election, its supported candidates got a bumper victory. The second is Nawaz Sharif's party, which has won 70 seats so far. At third place is Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party which has got 53 seats. Whereas Maulana Fazlur Rahman's party has won only two seats

All Videos

Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 10th February 2024
Play Icon04:20
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 10th February 2024
PM Modi to deliver speech on last day of Budget Session
Play Icon05:09
PM Modi to deliver speech on last day of Budget Session
Small plane crashes in America's Florida
Play Icon01:22
Small plane crashes in America's Florida
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon04:50
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to worship during Gupt Navratras?
Play Icon08:15
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to worship during Gupt Navratras?

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 10th February 2024
play icon4:20
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 10th February 2024
PM Modi to deliver speech on last day of Budget Session
play icon5:9
PM Modi to deliver speech on last day of Budget Session
Small plane crashes in America's Florida
play icon1:22
Small plane crashes in America's Florida
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:50
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to worship during Gupt Navratras?
play icon8:15
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to worship during Gupt Navratras?