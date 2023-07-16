trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636042
World At War: Ukraine has shortage of weapons, Joe Biden took a big decision । Cluster Bombs

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
It has been more than a year since the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. But this war is still not stopping. Meanwhile, big information is being received that Ukraine is running out of weapons and America is running short of additional weapons to give to Ukraine. US President Joe Biden has publicly accepted the lack of weapons with America. But now America has decided to give cluster bombs to Ukraine to fight Russia.
