World Cup 2023: Why Sri Lanka's Cricketer Angelo Mathews Dismissed Before Even facing Ball?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Former Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews became the first cricketer in history to be dismissed on account of ‘time out’. Controversy erupted after his dismissal which happened during 2023 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match.
