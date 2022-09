World leaders pay tribute after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. The new King, Prince Charles, will be crowned after Queen Elizabeth's funeral. PM Modi has expressed grief by tweeting on the death of the Queen.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

