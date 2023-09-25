trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666948
World's Second Largest Hindu Temple, The Akshardham Temple Opens For Visitors In USA | Swaminarayan

Sep 25, 2023
New Jersey in the US is set to host the world's second-largest Hindu temple outside India, to be formally inaugurated on October 8. Hailed as the world's largest Hindu temple outside India “in the modern era”, the Akshardham temple has been built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham organisation.
