Zee World Exclusive: War exercise of US and Indian Navy near Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The USS Nimitz (CVN 68), the US Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and world's largest warship armed with F/A-18F Super Hornets as well as F/A-18E Super Hornets, exercises with the Indian Navy near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday (July 20, 2020). The US-India Passex (passing exercise) involving the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group off the Andaman and Nicobar coast in Malacca Strait will send out a strong message to China which has been trying to aggressively expand its borders by illegally encroaching on land and sea belonging to its neighbours.

Jul 20, 2020, 18:13 PM IST

