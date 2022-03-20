हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
antique idol

Antique idol seized at Bengaluru airport; Exporter arrested

The antique idol being passed off was declared as 'new bronze antique finish idol' in the export documents.

New Delhi: Custom officials in Tamil Nadu seized an antique idol which was being passed declared as 'new bronze antique finish idol' in the export documents.

Based on specific intelligence, the officers of Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), Bengaluru Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate intercepted a shipment in the International Courier Terminal that was attempted to be exported to Malaysia by Tamilnadu-based exporter.

The 28-year-old exporter from Kumbakonam was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is under process.

