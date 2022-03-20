Antique idol seized at Bengaluru airport; Exporter arrested

New Delhi: Custom officials in Tamil Nadu seized an antique idol which was being passed declared as 'new bronze antique finish idol' in the export documents.

Based on specific intelligence, the officers of Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), Bengaluru Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate intercepted a shipment in the International Courier Terminal that was attempted to be exported to Malaysia by Tamilnadu-based exporter.

The 28-year-old exporter from Kumbakonam was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is under process.

