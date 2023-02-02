topStoriesenglish2568763
BEAR SELFIES

Bear Takes 400 Selfies in Wildlife Camera in US, Netizens Amazed - See Viral Pictures

A black bear in US' Colorado captured 400 selfies after he discovered a wildlife camera. 

The selfie fever has taken over the animal world as well. No one would have ever thought that a camera placed in the wild will be used by a bear to capture its selfies. A black bear in US' Colorado captured 400 selfies after he discovered the camera. Taking to Twitter, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks shared a tweet on January 24 with pictures taken by the bear. It has got more than 8 thousand likes and 2 thousand retweets. Hundreds of users have also commented on the tweet as well. Some said that this bear turned out to be a selfie lover, while others wondered how did the bear learn to pose?

The most fascinating thing is that the bear has captured its selfies from numerous angles. The incident took place when a wildlife photographer installed his camera in the jungle during the night. Out of a total of 580 photos, 400 were selfies of that bear.

