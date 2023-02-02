topStoriesenglish2568712
Viral Video: Baby Monkey Clings on to a Cat's Belly Assuming its her Mother - Watch

A video showing a fascinating bond between a baby monkey and a cat is going viral on social media.

Animals getting along with animals of other species is a rare sight. With the increasing popularity of social media apps, many videos showing unique and rather incredibly wonderful relationships in the animal world come to the fore. A similar viral video shows a sincere bond and friendship between a baby monkey and a cat. 

The short video shows a cat walking down the street, while the monkey is clinging to the cat's belly. The cute friendship is winning lots of hearts on social media, while others could not believe seeing such a friendship. 

 It has been shared on Twitter with the caption, "The cat and a little monkey." The video shared by @Buitengebieden, has 1.2 Million views so far. 

The short video clip has received a flurry of comments. One user in the comments section said, "I'm glad the cat is protecting him. I can't help but think that the poor kid has lost his real mother." Another person said, "Oh, so precious!" Another user said, "This is true love."

