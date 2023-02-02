Viral Video: Baby Monkey Clings on to a Cat's Belly Assuming its her Mother - Watch

Animals getting along with animals of other species is a rare sight. With the increasing popularity of social media apps, many videos showing unique and rather incredibly wonderful relationships in the animal world come to the fore. A similar viral video shows a sincere bond and friendship between a baby monkey and a cat.

The short video shows a cat walking down the street, while the monkey is clinging to the cat's belly. The cute friendship is winning lots of hearts on social media, while others could not believe seeing such a friendship.

It has been shared on Twitter with the caption, "The cat and a little monkey." The video shared by @Buitengebieden, has 1.2 Million views so far.

Cat and a little monkey.. pic.twitter.com/qBCw9aPCtY — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 31, 2023

The short video clip has received a flurry of comments. One user in the comments section said, "I'm glad the cat is protecting him. I can't help but think that the poor kid has lost his real mother." Another person said, "Oh, so precious!" Another user said, "This is true love."