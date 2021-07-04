Bizarre! Grass-eating Tiger leaves netizens surprised -- Watch

Bhopal: In elementary classes, everyone is taught that animals are differentiated on the basis of their eating habits. They are broadly categorised into herbivore, carnivore and omnivore. The herbivore animals are those who eat plant-produced food like leaves and grass and this category includes animals like cows, goats, etc., while the carnivores survive on meat or flesh of other animals and this category includes tigers, wolves, bears, etc.

However, the video below will not only surprise you but will make you question your elementary education. In the video, a tiger can be seen walking in the forest and eating grass.

A tiger in Satpura Tiger Reserve was caught on camera eating grass. The reserve management has shared the video of this tiger eating grass on its official Instagram account.

This video is doing rounds on social media platforms and leaving the netizens in shock. Many users are calling the video bizarre as no one is able to register what they are watching. But the video is real and it is not for the first time that a tiger is seen eating grass, incidents like this have been reported earlier as well.

According to tiger reserve officials, tigers tend to eat soft grass in order to maintain their digestion process. The same reason has been given by several biologists to justify the grass eating by tigers.

