Employee of the month: Monkey washes plates at chai stall, video goes viral

Noida: Have you ever looked at pets and thought they enjoy the most luxurious lives, all they have to do is eat and sleep. This pet monkey chose to help out with the household chores, leaving the internet awestruck.

A video of a monkey washing utensils just like a human being sitting outside a tea stall has taken the internet by storm.

The video went viral across social media platforms and was first shared on Instagram by a page named Ghantaa with the caption, “Everyone gotta work hard”.

The video has a famous dialogue from the Bollywood movie Raees playing in its background in Shahrukh Khan’s voice that said, “Ammi jaan kehti thi ki koi bhi dhanda chota nahi hota, aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota”.

The video begins with the camera showing us a tea stall and people standing around it, staring at something very interesting and in the next few seconds, the camera’s focus is shifted to the monkey sitting on a table and washing a white plate by dipping it in a tub full of water.

Towards the end of the video, one can also see the monkey smelling the plate just to check if it’s properly cleaned or not.

The viral video of the monkey has left netizens rolling with laughter as many posted comments like, “Monkey be like!: Do waqt ki roti ke liya krna pdta h sahab”, “Employee of the Month to ye hi Le Jayga” and many more like this.

However, at the same time, several users even called this an act of animal cruelty and pointed out that the monkey was chained.

Live TV