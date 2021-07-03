Caught on camera: Lightning strikes car carrying family of five - Watch

New Delhi: A terrifying video showing the exact moment when lightning strikes an SUV car carrying a family of five on the highway in Kansas is going viral on social media platforms. The 13-second video has left netizens stunned. The incident took place on June 25 and the visuals were recorded by a passenger in a car behind the SUV, Carl Hobi.

The recording shows a car being driven on a highway on a rainy day, when suddenly after 5 seconds a lightning bolt strike the SUV, which was carrying five passengers, including three children.

"They were in shock and the first thing they did was make sure the kids were okay and they were relieved that everyone was just fine. The car was dead and stuck in gear and we could not get it into neutral to push off the road. It will most likely be considered totaled," Carl Hobi told Newsweek.

Take a look at the horrifying video here:

According to the report, an eyewitness confirmed that passengers in the car included a three-year-old, a 1.5-year-old and an eight-month-old.

