Stunning rainbow snake changes skin colour, leaves netizens amazed - Watch

New Delhi: The mere mention of a snake can make anyone scared but this snake has become an internet sensation and has even managed to charm those that don’t particularly like snake

A video of a gorgeous rainbow snake will leave you mesmerised with its beautiful colours. The snake has been named MyLove. An Instagram page called the reptile zoo shared the video and captioned it as ”MyLove’s iridescence just never gets old.”

The video shows a woman, probably a zoo employee, hanging the huge snake around her neck as she happily poses for the camera and flaunts the stunning multi-colored scales of the reptile.

At first, the snake appears to be blue at first but if you have a closer look, you will see that the reptile’s skin actually reflects many different colours in daylight.

As light bounces off the reptile’s Iridescent scales, the colours shine even brighter.

In another treat for reptile lovers, The Reptile Zoo also shared a mind-blowing picture of the snake with the caption, “Here’s a little appreciation post for one of the prettiest snakes in the zoo. Not only is she beautiful but she’s an absolute sweetheart there’s a reason we named her MyLove.”

Rainbow Snakes, known as the Farancia erytrogramma, is a species of large, nonvenomous, highly aquatic, colubrid snake, which is endemic to coastal plains of the southeastern United States.

Live TV