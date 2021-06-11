Curious gorillas observe amazing little caterpillar, video goes viral

New Delhi: Curiosity is an innate feature of all living beings. Not only humans but other animals also get curious when they see something which interests them.

The same curious behaviour can be seen in the two gorillas who spotted a little caterpillar.

In a video shared on Twitter with a caption that read: "Dad and son watching a caterpillar..", two gorillas can be seen watching the movements of a caterpillar very carefully.

Gorillas are interested in the caterpillar so much that they trailed its whole passage as it moves.

Dad and son watching a caterpillar.. pic.twitter.com/V7dY0En64A — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) June 9, 2021

The video went viral in a couple of hours and racked more than 1 lakh views.

