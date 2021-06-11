हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral videos

Curious gorillas observe amazing little caterpillar, video goes viral

Two gorillas were spotted observing a little caterpillar as they were amazed by its movements.

Curious gorillas observe amazing little caterpillar, video goes viral
Representational image

New Delhi: Curiosity is an innate feature of all living beings. Not only humans but other animals also get curious when they see something which interests them.

The same curious behaviour can be seen in the two gorillas who spotted a little caterpillar.

In a video shared on Twitter with a caption that read: "Dad and son watching a caterpillar..",  two gorillas can be seen watching the movements of a caterpillar very carefully.

Gorillas are interested in the caterpillar so much that they trailed its whole passage as it moves.

The video went viral in a couple of hours and racked more than 1 lakh views.

