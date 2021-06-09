हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral videos

Video of bizarre gifts given to bride goes viral, netizens ask if they are to punish groom

A video of a bride receiving the gifts went viral as the gifts given by friends contained some unusual items.

Representational image

New Delhi: Indian weddings are fun to attend as they contain hysterical scenes and much more drama than a daily soap serial.

Generally, these funny and dramatic scenes involve family members attending the wedding and not the bride or groom.

But something contrary to that happened at a wedding when the bride was given unusual gifts.

In a video shared on Instagram, it is seen that the bride is gifted items related to the kitchen like 'belan' (rolling pin), 'chimataa' (tongs) by some friends.

The bride was surprised and was blushing after getting bizarre gifts.

Now everyone is wondering if friends gifted all these items to assist their new beginning or they should be used to punish the groom by the bride.

ALSO READ: Bride demands vaccinated groom, Shashi Tharoor shares viral matrimonial ad

 

