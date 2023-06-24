The Simpsons’ Old Episode Shows Eerie Connection To Missing Titanic Sub

The popular American animated sitcom, The Simpsons, has been popular for its uncanny ability to predict the future on many occasions, leaving fans astounded. From the US going through an economic crisis to the US-China war, Donald Trump becoming the President of the US, the COVID-19 pandemic, invention of smartwatch, censoring of Michelangelo’s David, Lady Gaga and her Super Bowl outing, and the Walt Disney-Fox merger among many others, the show is renowned as an uncanny cultural phenomenon for the bizarrely-accurate predictions. The world is once again talking about The Simpsons, especially a 17-year-old episode that showed a missing Titanic submersible.



Notably, the mysterious disappearance of the tourist submarine that was headed to the Titanic wreck site with five passengers on board has been grabbing headlines. While the sub is believed to have suffered a “catastrophic implosion”, a video from a 2006 Simpsons episode has surfaced on the internet, showing an eerie resemblance to the tragic incident.



The video has once again put the spotlight on the show writers’ knack for foreseeing the future, leaving internet users in disbelief.



The Simpsons’ prediction about the Titanic submarine implosion



In the video from the 2006 episode that is going viral, treasure hunter Mason Fairbanks and his son Homer Simpson can be seen descending into the depths of the ocean in his submarine to discover hidden treasure. While they do find the treasure, things go south when Mason goes missing and Homer starts to panic as his submarine’s oxygen level drops. The video concludes with Homer almost losing consciousness as his sub gets stuck and on the verge of getting destroyed.



As soon as the clip from the episode resurfaced on the internet, social media users expressed shock and surprise. “The Simpsons know everything that will happen in Human History and future history. I literally just watched this episode like 2-3 weeks ago,” wrote one user while another commented, “Life is scripted. ‘The Simpson’s’ is the director of it.”



A third user chimed in, saying, “Yes, yes, they did and so did Michel de Nostredame, hand in hand they are, flying on the same esoteric philosophies.”



OceanGate Expeditions, operator of the submersible, named the five passengers on board as OceanGate CEO and founder Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

