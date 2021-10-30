हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Giant spider crawls out of man's mouth, freaks out internet - Watch

Since Halloween is almost here, Zookeeper Jay Brewer posted a spooky video of him on Instagram where a tarantula is seen coming out of his mouth.

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Halloween is here and you can tell because the internet is flooded with crazy and weirdly scary videos and images. People from around the globe are posting their quirky, scary tricks on social media.

But we bet you have not seen an eerily scary video even close to the one we have for you. If you don’t believe that we have such a spooky video for you then let us tell you that in the clip you will see a live spider coming out of a man’s mouth.

Doesn’t that freak you out? Of course, it gives everyone a chilling experience but the man in the video, Zookeeper Jay Brewer, whose Instagram is filled with such petrifying videos with reptiles. 

While sharing the video on Instagram Brewer wrote: “Things are getting a little weird around here, since Halloween is almost here.” Watch:

Since being shared has gathered over 87k likes and people can not stop expressing how spine-chilling the clip is. One of the users wrote, “No dear lord. Nope nope nope,” while another made a funny comment by asking, “How is the taste when she s alive?”

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoHalloweenTrending
