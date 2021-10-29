Kolkata man takes Milan's streets by storm in a saree and bindi - Watch

When it comes to selecting clothes, gender is not necessarily a constraint. Gender fluid fashion is the norm of the day, with many daring to experiment and go beyond the gender dress codes and stereotypes. Jared Leto, K-Pop star band BTS and our very own Ranveer Singh are some of the celebs who have worn so-called women's clothes with aplomb.

And it's not just actors. Pushpak Sen from Kolkata, recently, took the internet by storm when he flaunted a sari in public! He posted pictures of himself in a black saree and he had paired a blazer with it. Cool shades and a classic red bindi completed his look. He posted his pictures on social media.

"Being a man in a saree would take me nowhere they said. Guess who's walking in it on the streets of one of the major fashion capitals of the world?" Pushpak wrote while sharing his pictures on Facebook. The post received more than 2.3K likes on Facebook.

"You really drape your sari very well. Stay blessed and enjoy what you do," wrote Paramjeet Kaur. While Aditya Bose said, "That Red bindi on your Forehead has enhanced the beauty. Truly mesmerised."

Earlier also, Pushpak had donned a sari and posted on social media with a strong message challenging masculine stereotypes.