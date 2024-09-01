Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2786176https://zeenews.india.com/viral/gujarat-rains-zomato-delivery-agents-heroic-effort-in-flooded-ahmedabad-captures-hearts-watch-viral-video-2786176.html
Newsviral
ZOMATO

Zomato Delivery Agent's Heroic Effort In Flooded Ahmedabad Captures Hearts – Watch Viral Video

Gujarat Rains: Amid the floods in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, the video has sparked a discussion on whether the delivery platform should allow customers to order food during natural calamities.   

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 11:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zomato Delivery Agent's Heroic Effort In Flooded Ahmedabad Captures Hearts – Watch Viral Video Image Credit: @vikunj1/X

Gujarat Rains: A Zomato delivery agent in Ahmedabad has become an internet sensation after a 16-second video went viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In the video, a Zomato delivery agent waded through knee-deep water to deliver a food order in a flooded district of Gujarat in Ahmedabad.  

This video, shared by Vikunj Shah, an X user, has earned him praise for his dedication and determination, with users urging Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to reward the delivery agent. Notably, the food delivery platform also praised him and called him a 'superhero.'

Amid the floods in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, the video has sparked a discussion on whether the delivery platform should allow customers to order food during natural calamities.  

Netizens' Reactions On Viral Video  

IMD Warning In Gujarat 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about Cyclone ‘Asna,’ a deep depression over the Arabian Sea that has triggered heavy rainfall across Gujarat, leading to flood-like conditions in several areas.

The intense rainfall has also caused the Vishwamitra River to swell, prompting over 300 crocodiles to enter the district.

Adding further, the IMD reports that a depression formed in the Bay of Bengal is moving towards Gujarat and Maharashtra. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted for the Saurashtra, central Gujarat, and south Gujarat regions until September 5.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence
DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh