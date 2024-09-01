Gujarat Rains: A Zomato delivery agent in Ahmedabad has become an internet sensation after a 16-second video went viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In the video, a Zomato delivery agent waded through knee-deep water to deliver a food order in a flooded district of Gujarat in Ahmedabad.

This video, shared by Vikunj Shah, an X user, has earned him praise for his dedication and determination, with users urging Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to reward the delivery agent. Notably, the food delivery platform also praised him and called him a 'superhero.'

Amid the floods in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, the video has sparked a discussion on whether the delivery platform should allow customers to order food during natural calamities.

Hi Vikunj! Thank you for highlighting our delivery partner’s extraordinary efforts! They truly went above and beyond, braving extreme weather like a superhero. To help us recognize and celebrate their efforts, could you please share the order ID or details about the area and… August 28, 2024

Netizens' Reactions On Viral Video

@zomato This person who works with his hard work and dedication should be rewarded like this from the company — Jalam Puri (@Jalampuri9) August 30, 2024

Isi rider ka future mey agr kabhi order customer hi cancel kyu na kr dey to Zomato ye kabhi nhi dekhe gey ki kesey ish rider ney baris mey unka sath diya hai wo Inka I'd blocked kr dge Zomato never ever care about their riders — Dewesh (@Dewesh7) August 31, 2024 @zomato @zomatocare plz take care of such employees... Lots of love — Sami (@samiiiiy) August 30, 2024

IMD Warning In Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about Cyclone ‘Asna,’ a deep depression over the Arabian Sea that has triggered heavy rainfall across Gujarat, leading to flood-like conditions in several areas.

The intense rainfall has also caused the Vishwamitra River to swell, prompting over 300 crocodiles to enter the district.

Adding further, the IMD reports that a depression formed in the Bay of Bengal is moving towards Gujarat and Maharashtra. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted for the Saurashtra, central Gujarat, and south Gujarat regions until September 5.