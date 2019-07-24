Kerala: Owner dumps adorable dog over 'illicit relationship' with neighbourhood pooch

Thiruvananthapuram: Upset over an "illicit relationship" with a pooch next door, an owner dumped a white Pomeranian dog in Kerala`s Thiruvananthapuram. The three-year-old dog was rescued by People For Animals (PFA).

Live TV

The adorable dog was found abandoned outside the World Market in Chackai, Thiruvananthapuram, reported news agency ANI. “I was informed that a dog was found near Wall Market Gate, I went there and brought her home,” says Shameem, PFA volunteer.

A note, written in Malayalam, was recovered from its collar.

“The dog is a really nice breed. It is well-behaved. It does not require a large amount of food. It does not have any diseases. It is bathed once every five days. Only issue is that it barks a little. It hasn`t bitten anyone in three years. Used to give it mainly milk, biscuit and raw eggs. It is being abandoned because of `illicit relationship` with a dog in the neighbourhood,” read the note.

Shameen added dogs are usually abandoned over injury or sickness, but this the first time she witnessed a pet being abandoned over "illicit relationship".

The bizarre incident has now gone viral, with many sharing it on social media.