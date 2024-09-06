Advertisement
Man Drags Dog To Death In Disturbing Goa Video; Shocking Act Caught On Camera

Panhalkar allegedly tied the dog to his motorcycle and dragged it for a long distance, causing the death of the canine. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Goa: In a disturbing incident from Goa, a man has been arrested for killing a dog by tying it to his two-wheeler and dragging it for several kilometers. The horrific act led to the death of the animal. Th heart-wrenching act was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. The act has sparked outrage. The accused, identified as Ashok Panhalkar, was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. 
Police took swift action following the video’s circulation, which showed the dog being dragged before its lifeless body was dumped by the roadside. Police have arrested a man for killing a dog by tying the animal to his two-wheeler and dragging it for kilometres in Goa, an official said on Friday. Ashok Panhalkar, currently residing at Khorlim, Mapusa, and originally from Belgaum in Karnataka, has been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, a senior official said.

Police took action against Panhalkar after a video showing his alleged cruel act went viral on social media, the official said. On the afternoon of September 4, Panhalkar allegedly tied the dog to his motorcycle and dragged it for a long distance, causing the death of the canine. He then dumped the carcass on the roadside, the official added.

