Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian inspires best memes and Twitter reactions

WAs usual, the Met Gala event brought the biggest of celebrities in their complete glory on to the walking carpet.

Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night, while fellow host of the evening Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in cobalt blue custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair.

Rihanna, ever the Met Gala queen, showed up late in a huge black Balenciaga look and hat accompanied by A$ap Rocky in a multi-coloured quilted coat from ERL. She wore over 267 carats of Bulgari diamonds, including two choker necklaces.

Co-host Timothee Chalamet raced onto Fifth Avenue to take selfies with fans before walking up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for his entrance after a marching band and gymnast Nia Dennis kicked off the long-awaited evening.

Last year's gala was canceled due to the pandemic. This year's official theme of the fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute was ‘American Independence’, leaving plenty of room for interpretation.

Just ask Lil Nas X, who did a Lady Gaga-esque strip tease on the carpet in gold Versace, from cape to armour to embellished jumpsuit.

Eilish, the belle of the ball, wore Oscar de la Renta.

She told Vogue: "It was time for this. I feel like I've grown so much over the last few years."

Chalamet had Converse sneakers on his feet but Cartier diamonds on his look. Chalamet called his outfit, including Rick Owens sweatpants, "a bit of everything", just like America.

Alfonso Navas, the fashion editor for Esquire, lauded his fashion choices as "a smart play on the theme by interpreting American icons in sportwear."

Gorman's dress, which included more than 3,000 hand-sewn crystals, was made to evoke a starry night sky. She told Vogue she felt like Lady Liberty, reimagined. Her crown, the star poet said, was a nod to publishing.

Another of the hosts, Naomi Osaka, wanted to celebrate all her cultures--Japan, Haitian and the US--and picked a Louis Vuitton gown designed in collaboration with her sister, Mari Osaka.

However, all the precision taken by the guests couldn’t avoid the wrath of the social media.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Anna Wintour is this year's floral couch meme #MetGala pic.twitter.com/p2fQtfQMNh — Miguel (@FormulaMiguel) September 13, 2021

im so sorry but i just cannot get over kim's met gala fit meme pic.twitter.com/XyquQiQHug — msh (@Mishra4442) September 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian: I now declare the Met Gala Memes '21 Open! pic.twitter.com/4DJJ5IknKp — Ramki (@ramkid) September 14, 2021

Me: I really don’t care about #MetGala Also me scrolling through all the #MetGala2021 memes on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/KqGlxYcbKY — Heather Monahan (@HeatherMonahan_) September 14, 2021

kim & kanye entering the met gala looking like two dementors #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/Dv6M6t4HGg — roo (@here4agoodtimex) September 14, 2021



(With inputs from PTI)