One million views for this video of children playing with a python. Watch

New Delhi: A video of two children playing with a python is going massively viral on social media. It's an unseen footage and appears to have been shot in India. However, the publisher hasn't mentioned the exact location. It may also be noted here that we could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

It video opens on two children - a boy and a girl - riding a bicycle near a farmland. They then jump on to a wet ground with the bicycle and suddenly, the boy goes to other side to catch a giant snake from its tail.

On seeing the video, one will not at once realise that the child went to catch a snake but then, this actually happens. The duo take out the python from the bushes to the ground. It tries hard to slither its way, but is unsuccesful in doing so.

The children then put the python on their cycle and take it to another place. What happens next is for you to see.

Take a look at the video here:

The video, published earlier on September 14, has got over one million views till now.

It's frightening to see the video of the children playing with python.

What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comments section below.