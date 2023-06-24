Watch: Joe Biden Accidentally Addresses PM Modi as ‘President’

US President Joe Biden has had his fair share of slip-ups that never fail to spark public interest and scrutiny. But while such gaffes are not so uncommon in the political arena, they seem to be a signature trait of the leader’s public speeches. And he did it again during a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first visit to the States aimed at strengthening the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy, and advanced technologies.

Biden’s slip of tongue took place during the Oval Office conversation where the two leaders held bilateral talks. He accidentally addressed PM Modi as ‘President’.

“Well, Mr President, Mr President, Mr Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Prime Minister thank you for being here,” he said while Modi clearly looked awkward by the faux pas.

Watch:

During the event, American singer Mary Millben, who recited India’s national anthem Jana Gana Mana, touched PM Modi’s feet to seek his blessings.

“Having performed the American national anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US presidents, I am deeply honoured to perform the Indian national anthem for Prime Minister Modi and in honour of the country and people I have come to call my family,” Millben said ahead of the event.

The Indian Prime Minister arrived in New York on June 20 on his maiden state visit to the US. On June 21, he led the celebrations of International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters in a glittering event organised by Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Later, on June 22, President Biden and PM Modi sat down for a meeting related to better economic cooperation between the two countries.

PM Modi’s visit to the US concluded on Saturday with an event hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF), at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC.