PV Sindhu grooves to viral song 'Love Nwantiti' in lehenga, her dance video is breaking the Internet - Watch

New Delhi: Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu is not only making headlines for being awarded the Padma Bhushan but is also grabbing eyeballs for her video in which she is grooving to a viral song 'Love Nwantiti'.

The 26-year-old joined the trend on Instagram and shared a reel of her dancing to one of the most Shazamed songs in the world in a mint green lehenga.

Since being uploaded on Sunday, the clip has garnered over 4 lakh likes and more than 2,500 comments.

Watch:

Earlier on Monday, Sindhu was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. She, notably, had become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals in August after she defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match in Tokyo.

Sindhu was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

"I am truly humbled and blessed to receive the Padma Bhushan award from our Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind sir. Extremely grateful to the Government of India for this prestigious honour," she expressed.

There were two Padma awards ceremonies for the years 2020 and 2021 held in the morning and evening. Among the awards given away were seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 122 Padma Shri awards for the years 2020 and 2021.

