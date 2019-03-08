Subscriber count between PewDiePie and T-Series down to 6200+: Who will win?

The subscriber count between PewDiePie and T-Series went down to 6200+ on Friday, two days after Bhusan Kumar - chairman of the Indian record label - called on for more people to follow the later.

The online battle between PewDiePie and T-Series for the most subscribed channel on YouTube has been going on for more than six months. Swedish gamer Felix Kjellberg's PewDiePie has held the mantle for the most followed channel on the video platform for six years now, a feat now threatened by the rapid rise of T-Series.

“We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube,” T-Series Chairman and Managing Director Kumar tweet.

"There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World`s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar`s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It`s a historic moment for all of us. So let`s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud," he says in the accompanying video message.

Hours after the message, PewDiePie tweeted “They are getting desperate .”

They are getting desperate https://t.co/TIqHBJeyrY — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) March 6, 2019

T-Series overtook PewDiePie for about eight minutes on February 22.

Every time the Indian record label comes close to beating PewDiePie, his legion of followers gang up to keep it behind – some going to the extent of hacking printers, Chromecasts and defacing the Wall Street Journal.

Will T-Series be able to overtake PewDiePie for good this time?