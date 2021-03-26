हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Video of ants 'stealing' gold has taken over social media, netizens can't stop laughing

Video of ants &#039;stealing&#039; gold has taken over social media, netizens can&#039;t stop laughing

New Delhi: The internet never fails to amuse people as it yet again comes up with a video that has left netizens in splits. Caught on camera a 'group of theives' were seen making away with a gold chain. As the video was shared on social media amused netizens watched ants carrying away a gold jewellery. 

The video which was been shared on Twitter by IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra shows the footage of the gold chain being stolen. The officer often shares such amazing videos. This time, he shared a video of the world's smallest smugglers.

Watch video here: 

In the 15-second video some ants are seen taking away the gold chain.

Here's how people reacted:

Several people wondered under which section of IPC will the 'smugglers' be punished.

While someone remarked that it's the best example of strength of unity. 

Some wondered if the smugglers have been caught or are they under arrest.

The video has collected more than 7,200 views.

