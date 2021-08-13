हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dog helps woman push car through flooded Glasgow roads, watch AWWdorable video

New Delhi: Animals are capable of displaying emotions just like humans and this video of a dog helping his owner push a car in a flooded street proves just that. The clip was shared on Facebook by the woman featuring with her dog as the cute little hero lends a helpful paw to a passerby stuck in the water.

Lori Gillies is the proud owner of the Puck, a springer spaniel who refused to be a bystander to the incident. Sharing the video, Gillies said, “... Just doing a good deed helping this car and its owners get to drier land. Someone has filmed it and sent it to their pal, who sent it to my pal who sent it to me. Puck really is the best dog in the whole wide world."

Giving more details on the scene of the video recording, Gillies told Daily Record: “Puck and I were out on our usual walk and there was a car that was stuck in the water. There were two women inside and I went down to give them a hand.” 

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Gillies achnowledged that the commentary behind the video is a local man called Davie Keel.  

Several users commented that the video made for wholesome content on the social media while others reiterated that dogs are indeed a man's best friend.

