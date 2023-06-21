Watch: Couple Kissing On Bike In Delhi NCR Goes Viral, Netizens Reacts

Videos of stunts and public displays of affection are going viral on social media. Recently, multiple videos have shown youngsters performing stunts on public roads. Furthermore, many of these videos show stunts performed on motorcycles without any safety gear. Adding to the list of such videos, a clip has surfaced on the internet showing a couple seemingly kissing while riding on a high-speed motorcycle.

The video starts by showing a person recording the video inside a car. A few seconds a motorcycle can be seen overtaking the car at high speed. Upon closer look, a couple can be seen riding the motorcycle, while they hug each and seemingly are kissing. The female in the video can be sitting on the tank of the motorcycle facing backwards, while the boy rides the bike on a busy highway

As per the information shared in the captions, the incident was recorded on NH9 Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The person who shared the video tagged the police department as well. In the captions, he wrote, "After Lucknow now this picture has come out from the district #Ghaziabad, in the mood of love, the couple on the bike is neither concerned about any rules nor the society. Viral video Ghaziabad is being told of NH 9 Indirapuram. @ghaziabadpolice @DCPTHindonGZB." (English translation)

After the video was shared on Twitter, DCP Trans Hindon Commissionerate Ghaziabad took note of the situation and responded to the video, saying, "In connection with the said episode, Inspector Indirapuram has been directed to take necessary legal action while examining the video."

There have been previous such incidents in the past with couples in different parts of the country doing similar things. These videos originated from different cities, including Rajasthan. Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Such clips are often criticised for ignoring road safety measures and driving rashly on public roads. Furthermore, people performing such stunts endanger others along with themselves.