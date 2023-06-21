Watch: Man Performs Push-ups On High Signboard In Viral Video, Internet Reacts

Alcohol intoxication is known for making people do unusual things that they generally won't do. There are multiple examples of such activities on social media. Furthermore, excessive amounts of alcohol can even make a person numb enough to perform perilous stunts. One such viral video shows a person doing push-ups on a signboard above a busy road while vehicles continue moving on their due course.

The video of the inebriated man seems to be recorded in the Patnagarh of Bolangir district in Odisha. The caption on Instagram with the video uploaded by Sambalpuri Mahani says, "When we take desi bht besi (When we indulge in a bit too much desi (local) liquor)."

In the video, a man can be seen performing push-ups with amazing ease. He worked the massive iron towers nine times. On the street, a great audience had gathered on the road to watch the man perform the exercise.

Over 734k people have watched the video clip, which has received many reactions from social media users. People emphasised that strong action should be taken against such a nuisance and voiced their concern for the individual. Many others asked what happened to the man after the police arrived. While there were others who made had a rather sarcastic approach. Commenting on the post, one of the social media users said, "Sunday gyms are closed, so the guy found his way out. By the way, good idea."