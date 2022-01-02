हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Meerut

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi hits gym in UP's Meerut

After PM laid the foundation stone of the Sports institution he went to the gym and tried the equipments extending the message of "fit India."

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi hits gym in UP&#039;s Meerut
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 2, 2022) laid the foundation stone of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh). 

The University will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore.

After PM laid the foundation stone of the Sports institution he went to the gym and tried the equipments extending the message of "fit India." Watch:

The video of PM in the gym is going crazily viral on the microblogging site, Twitter. The viral video has already garnered over 900 likes and numbers are still climbing.

