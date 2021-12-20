Wild elephant chases, attacks man in Dhubri district of Assam- Watch video

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was chased and attacked by a wild elephant on Saturday (December 18, 2021) at a village in Tamarhat area of Dhubri district of Assam. The man was severely injured in the incident and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

"The man was admitted to a hospital for treatment and the elephant was chased towards jungle area," a forest officer said.

Watch the video here:

The incident was captured by the locals on their phones. In the video, a wild elephant can be seen chasing the middle-aged man and attacking him after he fell down in a paddy field.

