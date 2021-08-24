Woman gets bitten by iguana while practicing yoga on beach - Watch

Practicing yoga on a pristine beach sounds like a perfect plan. But for this yoga instructor, the plan turned awry and how! She was bitten by an iguana as she stretched on her back.

A video that has now gone viral shows the yoga instructor performing a back arch while stretching her arms at the back, in air. While she seemed to be enjoying sweating it out on the beach, a passing iguana took away all her fun. The video show the iguana hopping and biting her fingers as she she arched back!

“I got bitten by an iguana today. It was bleeding,” tweeted user @bahamahoopyogi along with the video. The video became viral as soon as it was shared and garnered more than 3.5 million views. She also tweeted later, "Everyone keeps asking if I didn’t see if. To be clear, there were iguanas all over the beach. Ppl go there to feed them all the time."

Watch the video below, as tweeted by the user from her account.

I get bite from an iguana today, it was bleeding pic.twitter.com/If2DaUztHf — Da Iguana Gal (@bahamahoopyogi) August 20, 2021

While iguanas are usually harmless, if they bite, it can lead to infections. While netizens showed some concerns, but the video and the woman's reaction amused many. While one user tweeted that he was curious to find out the colour of her finger nails, another said that she wished she looked as good as the yoga instructor "during an animal attack."

The video shows the woman cursing at the iguana and threw sand, which again sent tweeples into a peal of laughter.

