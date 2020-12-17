Exclusive: With eye on 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, BJP comes up with ‘Special-7’

After securing a major win in the recently-concluded Bihar assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is chalking out a strategy for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election. With an eye on the poll to be held in 2021, the party has come up with its ‘Special-7’.

The BJP in West Bengal is deploying seven central leaders for the upcoming assembly poll. The leaders are--Sanjay Balyan, Gajendra Shekhawat, Arjun Munda, Mansukh Mandaviya, Keshav Maurya, Pradhan Singh Patel and Narrotam Mishra.

Union Home minister Amit Shah, on his two-day visit to West Bengal, will hold a separate meeting with these seven leaders. He is scheduled to visit the state on December 19-20 and chalk out a plan for the leader on December 19 evening in Kolkata. Shah is likely to do so after returning from West Midnapore district.

Each of the central leaders will be given charge of six Lok Sabha seats. For a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, seven central leaders have been deployed who will directly look into their six Lok Sabha seats.

Each leader will interact from booth level workers to senior leaders and tailor-make strategies suiting the constituencies. Leaders will start arriving in West Bengal from Thursday onwards.

