Kolkata doctor designs new mask for city traffic policemen amid coronavirus COVID-19 spread: Check features

In a bid to help the Kolkata traffic policemen on duty amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, a doctor has designed a new face mask to ease the problems of the cops in the sweltering heat. The new mask resembles the face-shield similar to that in a Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) but unlike the coverall, which has to be worn from the feet causing sweating, this mask covers the head and bust. There arises no necessity to wear another protective gear over this.

It becomes impossible for the traffic police to withstand the intense heat throughout the day by wearing a PPE kit and so Dr Sushil Aggarwal has made this new design keeping in mind the situation of the traffic policemen.

Hearing the agony of Phulbagan traffic guards, Kolkata Police DC Traffic himself urged Dr Aggarwal to distribute the mask. On Wednesday, the full-proof mask was distributed free of cost to the traffic police working at five important intersections of Kolkata city. Several hundred traffic police personnel were seen on duty wearing these masks at Kolkata's Gariahat, Dorina Crossing, Jadavpur Police Station, Belaghata Traffic Guard and Sham Bazaar Mor.

The features of this mask include:

1) It is to be worn only from the top of the head and is removed likewise saving much time

2) Wearing this kit does not cause heat nor sweat

3) The traffic police have to interact closely with the vehicle drivers on the road which increases the likelihood of coronavirus infection but they are completely safe by wearing this mask.

4) It is necessary to wear a special body jacket with a mask. After hand sanitizing you have to wear a special soft latex glove so that even if you do not sanitize your hand for 12 hours, there will be no problem.

5) You can also wash this mask, made with light fabric, and it will dry within 2 hours. A person can wear it again the next day while going on duty.

6) Due to the lack of raw materials in the lockdown, the price of this has been kept at Rs 110 and when the lockdown ends it will cost Rs 20.

7) Doctors are advising the traffic police to wear this new mask for at least three months even after the lockdown ends

8) The special thing about this mask is that wearing it will not require anyone to wear an N-95 mask separately.