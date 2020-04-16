Sukantanagar in North 24 Parganas sets example on how to abide by COVID-19 lockdown

KOLKATA: Amid incidents of people not following lockdown measures in parts of the country, a small town in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district is setting an example for all on how to abide by the lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus.

According to reports, locals in Sukantanagar have set up barricades at major intersections to desist people from gathering in large numbers.

A huge bamboo scaffolding, tin and asbestos sheets have been used to block roads so that people follow the lockdown completely and do not step out.

In addition to this, the locals are even carrying out surveillance to prevent any outsider from entering their area.

If they see anyone who is not related to essential services loitering around, he is sent back to their homes.

This is an example for all those areas where people violate the lockdown despite all warnings, requests and measures by the state government in West Bengal.

The locals of Sukantanagar say that despite facing difficulty as they have to travel a lot on foot to get medicine and other stuff but this is a measure that they are talking to keep the virus at bay.