When Hygiene matters Most - Steam Cleaners

The entry-level model in steam cleaning without chemicals: The SC 2 EasyFix steam cleaner from Kärcher for pure cleanliness on hard surfaces throughout the home.

Safe and Hygienic

The easy and intuitive to use SC 2 EasyFix entry-level steam cleaner provides two-step steam regulation for adapting the steam intensity to the surface and level of dirt. There is a practical accessory storage on the device as well as a parking position for the floor nozzle, which are useful details for even more convenient steam cleaning. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint guarantees excellent ergonomics and, thanks to the lamella technology, ensures perfect cleaning results. Thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system, the microfibre floor cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The SC 2 EasyFix Kärcher steam cleaner cleans entirely without chemicals and can be used anywhere. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of coronaviruses* and 99.99% of all common household bacteria** from typical household hard surfaces. When the various accessories are used as intended, tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest gaps are hygienically cleaned. Even stubborn dirt is reliably removed.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

Convenient accessory storage and easy floor nozzle parking during working interruptions.

Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.

A child safety locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.

-Brand Desk Content