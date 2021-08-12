Afghanistan government offers Taliban power-sharing deal to end violence: Report

New Delhi: The Afghanistan government has offered a power-sharing deal to the Taliban in exchange for putting an end to violence in the country, media reports said on Thursday (August 12).

ARY News reported that the Ashraf Ghani-led government offered a "share of power" to the Taliban to stop attacks on civilians and prevent further escalation of violence in the war-torn country.

The development came soon after Taliban spokesperson Qari Yousaf Ahmadi said the group had captured Ghazni city, the capital of the eponymous province in Afghanistan`s southeast.

The Taliban have captured 10 provincial capitals so far and continue to advance to other regions rapidly.

The Afghanistan government, during the extended Troika meeting in Qatar`s Doha has raised grave concerns over the Taliban`s brutal attacks on cities, which have led to war crimes and blatant human rights violations and humanitarian catastrophe in the country, Afghan foreign ministry said.

The extended Doha Troika meeting, comprising the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan, was aimed at resuming meaningful intra-Afghan peace negotiations even as US-led foreign troops finalised their withdrawal from the region.

