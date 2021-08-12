हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

Afghanistan government offers Taliban power-sharing deal to end violence: Report

The Taliban have captured 10 provincial capitals so far and continue to advance to other regions rapidly.

Afghanistan government offers Taliban power-sharing deal to end violence: Report

New Delhi: The Afghanistan government has offered a power-sharing deal to the Taliban in exchange for putting an end to violence in the country, media reports said on Thursday (August 12).

ARY News reported that the Ashraf Ghani-led government offered a "share of power" to the Taliban to stop attacks on civilians and prevent further escalation of violence in the war-torn country.

The development came soon after Taliban spokesperson Qari Yousaf Ahmadi said the group had captured Ghazni city, the capital of the eponymous province in Afghanistan`s southeast.

The Taliban have captured 10 provincial capitals so far and continue to advance to other regions rapidly.

The Afghanistan government, during the extended Troika meeting in Qatar`s Doha has raised grave concerns over the Taliban`s brutal attacks on cities, which have led to war crimes and blatant human rights violations and humanitarian catastrophe in the country, Afghan foreign ministry said.

The extended Doha Troika meeting, comprising the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan, was aimed at resuming meaningful intra-Afghan peace negotiations even as US-led foreign troops finalised their withdrawal from the region.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AfghanistanTalibanAshraf GhaniAfghanistan violence
Next
Story

Pakistani Pashtuns raise voice against Imran Khan govt over Afghanistan's destruction

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Lashkar, Jaish terror groups planning a major attack on August 15: Indian security agencies