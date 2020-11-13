हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joe Biden

After win in Arizona, China congratulates Joe Biden on being elected as US President

China's Foreign Ministry had previously held off issuing congratulations, saying only that it noted Biden's claim of victory. 

After win in Arizona, China congratulates Joe Biden on being elected as US President
File Photo

BEIJING: China finally congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Friday (Nov 13) for their victory in the presidential elections, ending whispers over Beijing's silence.

"We respect the American people's choice...We congratulate Biden and Harris," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a regular news conference, reported Washington Post."We understand the US election results will be confirmed based on US law and procedure," added Wang.

China's Foreign Ministry had previously held off issuing congratulations, saying only that it noted Biden's claim of victory. Chinese foreign policy analysts had explained the stance as a precautionary one, given that President Trump had not conceded, reported Washington Post.

Biden, in his third attempt at the White House, defeated Trump in a closely contested election to become the 46th president of the United States.

The former vice president was declared the President-elect after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

However, Trump refused to concede defeat, saying that the election was far from over, and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign. 

Live TV

Tags:
Joe BidenUS Presidential election
Next
Story

Melania Trump breaks social distancing, walks arm-in-arm with soldier amid divorce rumours
  • 87,28,795Confirmed
  • 1,28,668Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Maharashtra: Sadhu Priyasharan Maharaj attacked by miscreants in Aurangabad Ashram with knife