हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Japan

Amid Paralympics 2021, Tokyo reports 2,909 COVID cases

This brings the total tally to 1,25,000 cases in the city for the month of August 

Amid Paralympics 2021, Tokyo reports 2,909 COVID cases
representational purpose

Tokyo: Japan's capital city of Tokyo on Tuesday (August 31) reported 2,909 new COVID 19 cases bringing the total tally to 1,25,000 cases in the city for the month of August amid the ongoing 2021 Paralympics games in the city. This is almost triple the number of infections recorded last month, Kyodo News reported citing the metropolitan government.

Japan has recorded 17,713 cases nationwide. "The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms increased by 35 from the previous day to 2,110, hitting a record high for the 19th consecutive day," the health ministry said. The country has been battling with the Delta variant of the deadly virus and the health system is on the verge of cutting edges.

The developments came after the Japanese government on Friday decided to allocate 13 billion US dollars from the fiscal reserve for 2021 for the additional procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, Fena reported. The budget measure came two days after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the government would respond to "urgent tasks" such as providing enough vaccines and drugs to treat coronavirus.

Japan, which lags behind other developed economies in the vaccination process, is trying to vaccinate all those who can and want to receive the vaccine in the period from October to November, Suga said.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JapanCOVID-19CoronavirusDeltaParalympics 2021
Next
Story

Sri Lankan Navy seizes over 290 kg of heroin worth more than Rs.2321 million

Must Watch

PT5M54S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; Aug 31, 2021