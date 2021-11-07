हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
At least 15 killed as truck rams cars at toll booth in Mexico

About 15 people died and another five were injured after a truck rammed into at least nine vehicles in central Mexico. 

Representational image

Mexico City: A transport truck smashed into at least nine vehicles at a toll booth on a highway in central Mexico on Saturday, leaving at least 15 people dead and five injured, firefighters said.

The brakes on the truck, which was transporting glue, apparently failed in the accident in the municipality of Chalco in Mexico State, Adrin Daz Chvez, deputy director of the fire department, told local media.

Videos posted on social media showed some of the vehicles involved in the accident engulfed in flames, while others near the toll booth were completely destroyed.

Daz Chvez said about 15 people died and another five were injured.

