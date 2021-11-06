हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fire

10 patients killed as huge fire breaks out in ICU of Maharashtra hospital

A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar District Hospital, District Collector informed. 

10 patients killed as huge fire breaks out in ICU of Maharashtra hospital
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: At least 10 people lost their lives and several were injured in a massive fire that broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday (November 6). 

District Collector Rajendra Bhosale, as per ANI, said, “A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar District Hospital.” 

As soon as the fire ripped through the hospital, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze which was spreading to other adjoining wards, IANS reported. "Hospital authorities, aided by locals and rescue teams, managed to shift many patients from the neighbouring wards as a precaution," an official of the Ahmednagar Police Control said. 

Senior police, district and fire brigade officials are present at the spot where the rescue and relief operations are underway. 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has assured strict action against those responsible for the mishap. "Action will be taken against those who are guilty. There were clear instructions for fire audit of all district hospitals, in such a situation, if the fire audit of this hospital was not done, then who was responsible and if the fire audit was completed, then whose fault is it? These things will also be investigated." 

At least 20 patients were undergoing treatment in the civil hospital’s ICU, while scores of relatives rushed to the hospital for information on their kin, eyewitnesses told IANS. The fire was brought under control around 1 p.m. leaving the ICU ward charred. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FireMaharashtraAhmednagar Civil HospitalAhmednagarAhmednagar hospital fire
Next
Story

Massive COVID-19 wave unlikely if large population already infected: AIIMS doctor

Must Watch

PT26M25S

Pollution level in Delhi extremely alarming