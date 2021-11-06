10 patients killed as huge fire breaks out in ICU of Maharashtra hospital

New Delhi: At least 10 people lost their lives and several were injured in a massive fire that broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday (November 6).

District Collector Rajendra Bhosale, as per ANI, said, “A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar District Hospital.”

Maharashtra | A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar District Hospital, said District Collector Rajendra Bhosale pic.twitter.com/zrUnAMKNMj — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

As soon as the fire ripped through the hospital, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze which was spreading to other adjoining wards, IANS reported. "Hospital authorities, aided by locals and rescue teams, managed to shift many patients from the neighbouring wards as a precaution," an official of the Ahmednagar Police Control said.

Senior police, district and fire brigade officials are present at the spot where the rescue and relief operations are underway.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has assured strict action against those responsible for the mishap. "Action will be taken against those who are guilty. There were clear instructions for fire audit of all district hospitals, in such a situation, if the fire audit of this hospital was not done, then who was responsible and if the fire audit was completed, then whose fault is it? These things will also be investigated."

#Maharashtra minister #NawabMalik assures strict action against those responsible for fire breakout at a hospital in the state pic.twitter.com/7ppfCPuw75 — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) November 6, 2021

At least 20 patients were undergoing treatment in the civil hospital’s ICU, while scores of relatives rushed to the hospital for information on their kin, eyewitnesses told IANS. The fire was brought under control around 1 p.m. leaving the ICU ward charred.

(With agency inputs)

