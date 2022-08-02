NewsWorld
NANCY PELOSI TAIWAN VISIT

20 Chinese Fighter Jets enter Taiwan's airspace amid Nancy Pelosi visit

Over 20 Chinese fighter jets have entered Taiwan's Airspace amid US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the nation. Earlier, the Chinese defence ministry had said that its military has been put on high alert and will launch "targeted military operations" in response to US House Speaker Pelosi`s visit to Taiwan.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 11:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

20 Chinese Fighter Jets enter Taiwan's airspace amid Nancy Pelosi visit

Nancy Pelosy Taiwan Visit: Over 20 Chinese fighter jets have entered Taiwan's Airspace amid US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the nation. Earlier, the Chinese defence ministry had said that its military has been put on high alert and will launch "targeted military operations" in response to US House Speaker Pelosi`s visit to Taiwan.

Separately, the People`s Liberation Army`s Eastern Theatre Command said it will conduct joint military operations near Taiwan from Tuesday night.

The defence ministry did not provide details about what the targeted military operations would include, or if they were separate from the exercises announced by Eastern Theatre Command.

As Nancy Pelosi's plane touched down, Chinese state media reported that its military jets were crossing the Taiwan strait. However, Taiwan has denied any such action to have happened.

China, which sees Taiwan as a breakaway province which will one day reunite with its mainland, had previously warned that its armed forces "will not stand by idly".

In her statement, Pelosi said: "America`s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy."

Live Tv

nancy pelosi taiwan visitTaiwan Visit Nancy Pelosipelosi taiwan visitChinese plane in Taiwan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of the 'Medal Heroes' of the Commonwealth Games
DNA Video
DNA: How has the mobile phone became the biggest enemy of mental health?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens