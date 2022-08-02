Nancy Pelosy Taiwan Visit: Over 20 Chinese fighter jets have entered Taiwan's Airspace amid US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the nation. Earlier, the Chinese defence ministry had said that its military has been put on high alert and will launch "targeted military operations" in response to US House Speaker Pelosi`s visit to Taiwan.

Separately, the People`s Liberation Army`s Eastern Theatre Command said it will conduct joint military operations near Taiwan from Tuesday night.

The defence ministry did not provide details about what the targeted military operations would include, or if they were separate from the exercises announced by Eastern Theatre Command.

As Nancy Pelosi's plane touched down, Chinese state media reported that its military jets were crossing the Taiwan strait. However, Taiwan has denied any such action to have happened.

China, which sees Taiwan as a breakaway province which will one day reunite with its mainland, had previously warned that its armed forces "will not stand by idly".

In her statement, Pelosi said: "America`s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy."