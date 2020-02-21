हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
China Coronavirus

China reports 889 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, death toll reaches 2236

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 115 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 99 people have died due to the epidemic.

Image courtesy: ANI (File Photo)

Beijing: Mainland China had 889 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday (February 20), the National Health Commission said on Friday, up from 394 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 75,465.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 2,236 as of the end of Thursday, up by 118 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 115 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 99 people have died due to the epidemic.

