COP26 climate summit

COP26: 40 countries including Vietnam agree to phase out coal-fired power

Canada, Poland, South Korea, Ukraine, Indonesia and Vietnam have pledged to phase out coal and stop construction of more coal-fired power plants by the 2040s at the latest. 

(Credits: Twitter)

Glasgow: The 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) is witnessing strong commitments to protect the planet. 

After declaring an end to deforestation by 2030, the leaders of more than 40 countries around the world agreed on Thursday to phase out coal-fired power generation, raising hopes for an agreement to hold the increase in global average temperature below 1.5°-2°C over pre-industrial levels. 

Countries that use much coal-fired power like Canada, Poland, South Korea, Ukraine, Indonesia and Vietnam have pledged to phase out coal and stop construction of more coal-fired power plants by the 2040s at the latest, according to the Declaration on the transition from coal-fired power to clean power globally.

In addition, about 20 countries and organizations have pledged not to finance fossil energy projects abroad from the end of next year. 

