Coronavirus came from a lab on purpose, says Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan

New Delhi: Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan, who investigated the origin of the COVID-19 virus during the initial outbreak in Wuhan, said that she was muzzled by her supervisor for speaking out. In an exclusive interview with news channel WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma, Dr Li-Meng Yan said that the Chinese government was aware of the spread of COVID-19.

On being asked whether she thought that the Chinese government could influence studies and research on COVID-19, Dr Li-Meng Yan said “Of course, of course”, adding “I had been there for many years… I knew many many people across a vast network - hospitals, institutes”.

She further said, “I worked in Hong Kong for many years”, adding “All my experience and knowledge can tell you - Chinese Communist Party’s money and power influence the whole world, far more beyond your imagination.”

Chinese virologist said, “This virus comes from a lab on purpose”, claiming that the Chinese government is now trying to tarnish her reputation through social media, conduct cyber-attacks on her and intimidate her family in China.

Dr Li-Meng Yan, who was a post-doctoral fellow in virology and immunology at Hong Kong School of Public Health, said that she was muzzled by her supervisors. Yan, who was associated with the Hong Kong School of Public Health, had been researching the coronavirus for a long time.

Dr Li-Meng Yan further said that Wuhan's wet market is just a smokescreen from the Chinese Communist Party.

Earlier on September 14, she had claimed that COVID-19 was made in a Wuhan laboratory. The Chinese virologist claimed that during her research she came across that coronavirus was developed in a laboratory in China.

Dr Li-Meng Yan had also accused China of not taking proper precautions to contain the spread of coronavirus and offered scientific proof that COVID-19 is lab-made in Wuhan.

She had also revealed that she had to flee to the US for her safety after being threatened by the Chinese officials when she wanted to alert the world about the pandemic.