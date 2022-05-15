हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sri Lanka crisis

Curfew lifted for Buddhist festival in crisis-hit Sri Lanka, new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe picks Cabinet

A nationwide curfew was fully lifted on Sunday to allow Sri Lankans to celebrate the Buddhist festival of Vesak, reports Reuters.

Curfew lifted for Buddhist festival in crisis-hit Sri Lanka, new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe picks Cabinet
File Photo

A nationwide curfew was fully lifted on Sunday to allow Sri Lankans to celebrate the Buddhist festival of Vesak, while new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe assembled a cabinet to resolve the island nation`s economic and political crisis. The curfew was imposed on May 9 after deadly clashes that forced Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign as premier, leaving his brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to rule on as president. Many public and private buildings were flying the multi-coloured Buddhist flag, while residents visited temples dressed in all-white for Sunday`s festival, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Buddha.

More than a month of predominantly peaceful anti-government protests turned violent at the beginning of last week when supporters of the former prime minister stormed a protest camp in Colombo, torching tents and beating protestors. The clashes, and reprisals against government figures, left 9 dead and more than 300 injured.

Police have arrested about 230 people in connection with last week`s violence, police spokesman Nalin Thalduwa said on Sunday.

"Police stations country-wide have been ordered to increase patrols and continue vehicle and people checks. There are more arrests taking place as investigations into the violence continue," he said.

INTERNATIONAL ASSISTANCE

New Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, 73, held discussions with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

"The discussions with the organizations focused on assistance for the issues facing the supply of medicine, food and fertiliser," the statement said.

Wickremesinghe, who has previously led the country five times, made his first cabinet appointments on Saturday.

As the only lawmaker from his United National Party in the country`s parliament, he is reliant on support from the Rajapaksas` Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna to form a government.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sri Lanka crisisSri LankaRanil WickremesingheBuddhist festivalVesak Purnima
Next
Story

Pakistan: 3 children, soldiers killed in suicide blast in North Waziristan

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Gyanvapi Mosque Survey: Videographic survey report to be submitted on May 17